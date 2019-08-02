Press release from Make a Mark Asheville:

Last year we kicked off the inaugural Make a Mark Asheville Make-a-Thon by working with incredible makers and volunteers to serve 9 nonprofits across the city. The 2019 Asheville Make-a-Thon is back on October 19 at Hatch AVL, and will be led by Julie Obenauer and her team.

Some of our communities’ biggest problems are solved by nonprofits staffed almost entirely by volunteers. Their work deserves the best design, marketing, and technology, but these are far too often out of reach of these impactful organizations.

So for 12 hours, we gather the best designers and developers to work on projects for the most impactful organizations in the most creative and purposeful communities around the globe.

Applications are open until August 31.

Are you a designer, developer, branding specialist, marketer, videographer, photographer, copywriter or other creator? Want to use your powers for good?

Are you a nonprofit, social enterprise or other humanitarian effort in need of design and technology help to move your organization forward? We accept nonprofits or other community organizations and initiatives doing good for their neighbors, regardless of 501c3 status.

Join us for our kick off party on August 7

We will be gathering at Momentum Gallery on August 7 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate our community of makers, nonprofits, and supporters. Want to learn more about Make a Mark Asheville? Want to network with other altruistic organizations and creators? Want to get involved, but not sure how? Join us on August 7 at 6:30 p.m. Get more details and RSVP.