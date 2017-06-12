Press release:

Sixth generation Western North Carolina native, Lillian Chase, may be young, but she’s no stranger to old-time and bluegrass music. She began playing music at 6 years of age and now the 13-year old fiddler from Weaverville, NC will unveil her debut album.

The Madison County Arts Center in Marshall, NC, hosts the public concert and CD release party for this young fiddler on Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature Lillian and a diverse group of musicians. Ticket price of $15 includes a barbecue dinner following the music.

Local master fiddlers Arvil Freeman and Roger Howell will play at the concert, as well as Brian and Mike Hunter from the Midnight Plowboys, and old-time musician Michael Ismerio. Bass players Bud Davis and Cathy Arrowood will play as well as Bryce Parham on guitar. The well-known Laura Boosinger will take the stage along with others who Lillian has played music with through the years. Special guest Sara Nell Chase, 11-year old sister to Lillian, will perform as well.

Renowned Irish powerhouse musician John Doyle produced the album, which is titled Lillian Chase: Playing

Favorites (old-time, bluegrass, and ballad). He appears on many of the album’s tracks. A musician who tours worldwide, Doyle recently performed with the 2017 Transatlantic Sessions, playing with a group that included James Taylor and Sarah Jarosz.

The CD highlights collaborations of the young fiddler with nationally and regionally known musicians she considers important mentors in her traditional music education. She has shared the stage with traditional music greats like Bobby Hicks, April Verch, Bruce Molsky, Riley Baugus, Pete Sutherland, and John Doyle, and many of these people appear on the album.

The recording was made possible for Lillian through an award from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. The music school recognized her work and interest in traditional music through their 2017 Young Artist of the Year award. The award’s stated focus is to fund a young artist’s first professional recording, and to help launch the musical careers of the best and brightest young musicians of the next generation.

Lillian will receive several awards in 2017, including the prestigious Wayne Henderson scholarship. Celebrated flatpick guitarist Wayne Henderson sets aside proceeds from his annual festival to give to up-and-coming acoustic artists, specifically for their study of traditional Appalachian music. The Houston Caldwell Scholarship, given by HoustonFest in Galax, VA, also selected Chase as a winner this year for traditional music study.

Lillian Chase in Concert

June 17, 2017 3 p.m.

Madison County Arts Center, Marshall, NC

Tickets available online through the Madison County Arts Council online at http://madisoncountyarts.com/events/ or by calling 828-649-1301. $15 ticket price includes BBQ dinner.