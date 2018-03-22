Press release from Environment America:

Raleigh – A bipartisan group of 180 U.S. mayors, representing 42 states including North Carolina, are speaking out in support of solar energy. In a letter released today by Environment North Carolina, the mayors resolve to make solar power a key element of their communities’ energy plans and call on others to embrace clean energy from the sun.

“Cities across North Carolina should take steps to switch to solar energy,” said Drew Ball with Environment North Carolina. “By tapping into the power of the sun, cities can benefit from cleaner air and improved public health, while simultaneously tackling climate change.”

Included in the letter are Mayors Esther Manheimer of Asheville, Vi Lyles of Charlotte, and Barbara Volk of Hendersonville.

At a time when federal support of clean energy seems unlikely, local governments have an important role in transitioning the United States toward renewable energy for the future. Earlier this month, Environment North Carolina released a new guide for local officials: Ten Ways Your City Can Go Solar.