Press release:

2017 Biennial Sculpture Show opens at TFAC

Regional sculptors celebrated

Who: Professional artists from the southeast

What: Juried sculpture exhibit and sale

When: Opening reception Sunday, October 15. 3-5pm

Where: Tryon Fine Arts Center, Tryon, NC. Gallery I

Cost: No cost to attend the reception and tour the exhibit. Select works available for sale.

Info: tryonarts.org or 828-859-8322

Tryon, NC: Works from top regional sculptors are on display this fall at the 2017 Biennial Sculpture Exhibit and Sale at Tryon Fine Art Center. The show opens in TFAC’s Gallery I with a public reception on Sunday, October 15 from 3-5pm. The exhibit is on display through November 25.

Work from nearly two dozen artists will be on display in the juried show. The sculptors hail from Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia and represent a wide range of styles and mediums. Prize money totaling $2000 will be awarded, with entries judged by noted sculptor Adam Adcock of Banner Elk, NC. Select sculptures will be available for sale.

An award-winning artist himself, Adcock received a BFA studio art degree from Appalachian State University in 2002, and received an MFA in sculpture from East Carolina University in 2007. He is a “maker” at heart, and thoroughly enjoys the process of bringing varied materials together to create meaningful and exciting relationships.

The opening reception on Sunday, October 15 is free and open to the public. Gallery I is open during TFAC’s regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday 10am-4pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm. There is never a charge to tour TFAC’s Gallery I.

The 2017 Biennial Sculpture Exhibit & Sale is dedicated to the North Carolina Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary of supporting the arts in all 100 N.C. counties.

For more information, visit TFAC’s website at tryonarts.org/sculpture-show.

Tryon Fine Arts Center is a nonprofit organization that operates a 315 seat performance venue and 150 seat amphitheater for music, opera, theatre, dance, and lectures on Melrose Avenue in Tryon, North Carolina. In addition to presenting programming for a wide variety of audiences, TFAC also makes the arts accessible to local students through education and outreach programs. More information about Tryon Fine Arts Center programs is available online at www.tryonarts.org or by calling 828-859-8322.