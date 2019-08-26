Press release from Explore Asheville:

The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced details of the 2020 Festivals and Cultural Events Sponsorship Grant Program.

The grant program was developed to provide financial support for festivals and cultural events that serve Buncombe County residents as well as visitors to the area.

“Prior to 2018, BCTDA supported festivals and cultural events by leveraging its marketing assets to attract attendance,” noted Stephanie Pace Brown, BCTDA President & CEO. With nearly 5 million annual web visits, the ExploreAsheville.com site is one of the promotional tools used by tourism partners. “The advertising program on the site provides an unrestricted revenue stream that is being used to assist with the operational needs of events that also help support and preserve the cultural identity of the community,” Brown added, noting the new discretionary income is not bound by the restrictions placed on the occupancy tax.

Applications for 2020 Festivals and Cultural Events are due by 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019; grants will be announced following the October 30 BCTDA meeting. For a Festivals and Cultural Events Support Fund 2020 Program Guide and Application form, visit https://www.ashevillecvb.com/festivals-and-cultural-events-support-fund/.

Each year, Buncombe County welcomes 3.8 million overnight guests, providing a customer base that assists in the sustainability of businesses in the community and contributes to tax revenues. Annually, tourism generates over $3 billion in economic impact to the region.