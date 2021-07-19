Press release from the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project:

ASHEVILLE, NC (July 19, 2021)—ASAP (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) announced 22 farms participating in the 2021 Farm Tour, Sept. 18–19, noon to 5 p.m. These farms showcase the diversity of agriculture in the region, from berries to livestock, vineyards to creameries, fiber to flowers, and are all located within an hour of Asheville. Tourgoers can experience working farms through guided and self-guided tours, demonstrations, interacting with farm animals, u-pick produce and flowers, local food tastings, and more. The tour is appropriate for attendees of all ages and abilities.

The Farm Tour features five clusters to help visitors maximize their time at farms. Tourgoers should plan to visit two to four farms each day, spending at least an hour at each. Farm Tour guides, including a map, driving directions, tour tips, and farm descriptions, will be available at ASAP and around the community, as well as online, in mid-August. Nine farms are new to the tour in 2021.

Barnardsville Cluster

*Burley Stick Farm, Barnardsville

*Barn Blossom, Barnardsville

Good Fibrations Angora Goats, Barnardsville

Fairview/Fletcher Cluster

Flying Cloud Farm, Fairview

Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Fairvew

*Cane Creek Valley Farm, Fletcher

*Raspberry Fields, Fletcher

West Cluster

Smoking J’s Fiery Foods, Candler

Sustainabillies/Two Trees Farm, Canton

The Ten Acre Garden, Canton

*Smoky Mountain Mangalitsa, Waynesville

Leicester Cluster

*Mount Gilead Farm, Leicester

Long Branch Environmental Education Ctr., Leicester

Addison Farms Vineyard, Leicester

Farm Retreat/Farmhouse Beef, Marshall

*SAHC Community Farm: Blazing Star Flowers and Lunar Whale Herbs, Alexander

Henderson/Transylvania Cluster

North River Farms, Mills River

Holly Spring Farm, Mills River

*Pope Farms/Packa’s Place, Horse Shoe

Sideways Farm & Brewery, Etowah

*Clem’s Organic Gardens, Pisgah Forest

*New to the Farm Tour in 2021

“It can be overwhelming to decide which farms to visit, so we recommend using the guide or website in advance to find farms that match your interests,” said Sarah Hart, ASAP Communications Manager. “For instance, some farms offer special kids activities or play spaces; some have hiking trails; many offer expertise on specific types of farming; several offer meals; and at a few you even can relax with beverages produced from the farm.”

“The ASAP Farm Tour gives us a chance to share our passion with others committed to a sustainable future,” said Sustainabillies/Two Trees Farm owner Sara Martin. “Showing people the joys of working the land and eating fresh food creates a community. We are truly happiest when we have our feet in the soil, sharing skills to make agriculture more accessible to others. Come share our dream!”

Advance passes are on sale now for $35 at asapconnections.org/farmtour. One pass admits a carload of visitors to all farms both days. Pending availability, passes purchased the weekend of the tour will be $45. Volunteers who work one day of the tour, welcoming visitors at participating farms, may tour for free on the other day. Sign up to volunteer at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

The Farm Tour is primarily an outdoor event and will follow current state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hand-washing facilities or hand sanitizer will be available at all farms. Visitors who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain social distancing while on the tour.

Media partners for the Farm Tour include WNC Magazine and The Laurel of Asheville.