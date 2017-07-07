Press release:
23rd Annual Philanthropy Institute coming to Western North Carolina
Who: The Association of Fundraising Professionals Western North Carolina Chapter (AFP-WNC) is hosting its
Annua lPhilanthropy Institute (PI) on July19 at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock.
Founded in 1991, AFP Western North Carolina Chapter serves its members and community by providing development
professionals on-going education; promoting and practicing ethical fund raising; supporting the community as an expert on
philanthropic giving; and advocating on the role and importance of fund development in philanthropy and the nonprofit
sector in Western North Carolina.
What: For over 23 years, the AFP-WNC Chapter has organized Philanthropy Institute, an engaging and informative
conference for over 100 nonproﬁt leaders and development professionals from the Western North Carolina region. This
year’s event will be feature Keynote Speaker Sandy Rees, CFRE and will offer beginning and advanced practitioner
coursework and special content for Board Members and those new to fundraising.
When: Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Registration is required.
Participants can register at www.afpwnc.org. Registration closes July 14.
Why: The AFP-WNC chapter is committed to delivering the highest quality of services and products for our members and
community. We are thrilled to offer nonprofit professionals and volunteers the opportunity to increase their knowledge in
best practices and ethical standards in fundraising.
Where: Blue Ridge Community College in the Blue Ridge Conference Hall/Applied Technologies Center at 180 West
Campus Drive, Flat Rock, NC
