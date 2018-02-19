Press release from ArtScape:

From 177 submissions, 49 artworks were recently chosen by a two-person jury for the upcoming ArtScape Banner Project. The outdoor art exhibit of art banners hung on light posts in downtown Hendersonville and along Historic 7th Avenue will come down in March to be replaced by the 2018 exhibition. The two jurors – Paul D. Wingler and Jane Bianco – have chosen the collection of new works that will be enjoyed through 2018, which will highlight local artists.

Wingler, based in North Carolina, is an international photographer, artist, educator, and lecturer who has been serving globally for over 25 years …”Enhancing Your World Through Art and Imagery.” He is described as a Master Photographic Craftsman and Converging Artist due to the method and technique he has developed to create truly unique photographic works of art.

Bianco has been associate curator at Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, Maine, since 2014, and has served in other positions at that museum since 2010. Her list of publications and lectures covers a number of important artists and topics across the U.S.

One more banner — chosen from applicants in the youth category — is being juried to make a total of 50 banners for the complete 2018 ArtScape exhibit. The artist chosen in that category will be named soon.

The public is invited to the 2018 celebration/reception/opening exhibition on Friday, April 6, 5-7:30 p.m., to be held concurrently in two locations within easy walking distance of each other – at Art Mob Studios & Marketplace, 124 4th Avenue East, and at Art On 4th Gallery & Studio at 125 4th Avenue West, in Hendersonville. The chosen artists will be offering the artwork depicted on the banners for sale to the public. Live music, appetizers and drinks will be provided at both locations. Sponsors of banners in the 2017 ArtScape Banner Project will receive the banners they sponsored in last year’s exhibit during the reception.

The project’s objective is to create an outdoor gallery experience making Hendersonville an exciting and unique art destination. Led by Hendersonville artist Costanza Knight, the ArtScape Hendersonville committee formed as a result of a collaboration between the Art League of Henderson County, the Arts Council of Henderson County, and Downtown Hendersonville, Inc. ArtScape Hendersonville received funding from the Community Foundation of Henderson County and Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.

For more information visit www.artscapehvl.org or email artscapenc@gmail.com. More information is also available on Facebook at ArtScapeHendersonville.