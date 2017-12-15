New Year’s Resolution Run 5k adds a 10 Mile Distance Running Event and Gets the Ball Rolling for the Entire Family

Asheville, NC – What drops faster than a Ball in Times Square? Personal records of course! Runners from all across Western North Carolina and visitors from all around are preparing to let it rip along the streets of downtown Asheville as they participate in the 2018 New Year’s Resolution Run.

The 4th Annual Resolution Run 5k Run/Walk and Inaugural 10 Mile Run, explores the streets of Downtown Asheville on New Year’s Day, at a reasonable 10 a.m. Start 2018 off with a bang! This event welcomes families and participants of all ages to come run, walk or crawl their way to completing their first resolution! Bring warm layers of clothes, tie up your running shoes and get ready to ‘run into’ 2018.

New to the 2018 New Year’s Resolution Run, a 10-mile run that explores the beautiful North Asheville area. Runners participating in the ten mile event will wind their way through the beautiful rolling neighborhoods in North Asheville around the flat (and fast) Beaver Lake area and through downtown Asheville. Runners and Walkers participating in the 5k event will explore nearby downtown neighborhoods and experience the best of Asheville while completing their first 3.1 miles of the year.

Event Info: Monday, January 1st, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Pack Square in Downtown Asheville, NC.

Wish to commemorate completing your very first resolution of 2018? You are in luck, all 10 mile finishers will receive a complimentary commemorative 2018 Resolution Run Finisher Medal. Participants in the 5k event have the option of purchasing a Finisher Award during online registration for $10. Supplies limited.

Sign up today for the New Year’s Resolution Run and guarantee to start your new year off right with us! When you register three or more family members online you receive big savings off your entries. More info about these discounts can be found on our registration pages.

Our 2018 Charity Partners –

YMCA of Western North Carolina – promotes youth development, social responsibility, and healthy living all year-round. To learn more about their awesome work in and around our community or to sign up as a charity runner and fundraise for the YMCA, contact Christopher Fox – cfox@ymcawnc.org .

iDream Athletes Foundation – fuels the growth of running, cycling and multi-sport champions, teams, clubs and communities with direct funding where it’s needed most. iDream reaches out to youth and adults alike who are unable to pay for the sporting event fees, coaching, travel expenses, and equipment costs necessary to train for and/or participate in WNC sporting events by providing need-based scholarships. For more information on this exciting community program, visit http://idaph.net/idream-athletes-foundation/ .

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) serves the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western Carolina. WCRM will host a shoe drive at the Resolution Run packet pickup and on race day. So BRING SHOES, BRING SHOES, BRING SHOES! (Especially gently used or new tennis shoes.) The shoes that the WCRM receive during the Resolution Run event will go towards their annual “Foot Care Clinic”.