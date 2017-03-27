Registration is open for an upcoming 5K fun run, April 6. The event is set to coincide with the Spring Regional Wilderness Therapy Symposium at the Crown Plaze Resort and it’s sponsored by local wilderness therapy providers, SUWS of the Carolinas.

Funds raised are slated to benefit local youth LGBT advocacy group Youth OUTright. Registration is $20 and fun costumes are welcome, but not required.

Details from Youth OUTright WNC and Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council: