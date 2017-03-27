Registration is open for an upcoming 5K fun run, April 6. The event is set to coincide with the Spring Regional Wilderness Therapy Symposium at the Crown Plaze Resort and it’s sponsored by local wilderness therapy providers, SUWS of the Carolinas.
Funds raised are slated to benefit local youth LGBT advocacy group Youth OUTright. Registration is $20 and fun costumes are welcome, but not required.
Details from Youth OUTright WNC and Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council:
5K Fun Run to Benefit YO
In conjunction with the
Regional Wilderness Therapy Symposium
Thursday, April 6th 4-6PM
Crown Plaza Resort in Asheville
Click here to register online
($20 entry fee).
You can also register on-site.
FUN costumes are encouraged!
Sponsored by SUWS of the Carolinas, Novitas Academy, and Cherry Gulch.
The 5k fun-run will take place on the beautiful grounds surrounding the golf course at the Crowne Plaza resort, so please invite your colleagues to join us!
