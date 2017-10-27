Press release from Samaritan’s Purse:

Asheville, N.C. — This month, several locations in the Asheville area will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, joining nearly 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, Asheville residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

This year, Asheville-area residents hope to contribute more than 26,600 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Asheville volunteer Denise Gravely, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 19 years. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 704-583-1463 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Asheville-area collection sites:

Beverly Hills Baptist Church

777 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC 28805

Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Reynolds Mt Christian Academy

20 Reynolds Mountain Blvd.

Asheville, NC 28804

Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Billy Graham Training Center

1 Porters Cove Rd.

Asheville, NC 28805

Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Arden First Baptist

3839 Sweeten Creek Road

Arden, NC 28704

Monday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Newfound Baptist Church

2605 New Leicester Hwy

Leicester, NC 28748

Monday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Good News Baptist Church

1953 Smokey Park Hwy

Candler, NC 28715

Monday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Mars Hill Baptist Church

67 N. Main Street

Mars Hill, NC 28754