Press release from Samaritan’s Purse:
Asheville, N.C. — This month, several locations in the Asheville area will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, joining nearly 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.
During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, Asheville residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
This year, Asheville-area residents hope to contribute more than 26,600 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.
“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Asheville volunteer Denise Gravely, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 19 years. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 704-583-1463 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Asheville-area collection sites:
Beverly Hills Baptist Church
777 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
- Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Reynolds Mt Christian Academy
20 Reynolds Mountain Blvd.
Asheville, NC 28804
- Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Billy Graham Training Center
1 Porters Cove Rd.
Asheville, NC 28805
- Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Arden First Baptist
3839 Sweeten Creek Road
Arden, NC 28704
- Monday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Newfound Baptist Church
2605 New Leicester Hwy
Leicester, NC 28748
- Monday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Good News Baptist Church
1953 Smokey Park Hwy
Candler, NC 28715
- Monday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
Mars Hill Baptist Church
67 N. Main Street
Mars Hill, NC 28754
- Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
