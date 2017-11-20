Residents of Western North Carolina concerned about a proposed hike in their electric bills could have to wait a bit longer to see just how much their bills will go up. A filing on Friday, Nov. 17 with the North Carolina Utilities Commission pushed the final hearing in the case from today to next Monday as Duke negotiates a settlement.

On June 1, Duke Energy Progress filed a request with the N.C. Utilities Commission to raise rates an average of 14.9 percent, to take effect Jan. 1. Residential customers would see an average increase of 16.7 percent, and commercial and industrial rates would go up an average of 13.5 percent. A typical 1,000-kilowatt monthly residential bill would increase from $104.68 to $122.48.

If approved, the plan would affect DEP’s 1.3 million electric customers in the Asheville area and central and eastern North Carolina, and it would increase the company’s revenues by $477.5 million a year.

The commission held a series of hearings around the state to collect public feedback on the plan, including a lengthy hearing in Asheville in September where residents expressed myriad reasons why Duke should not receive the requested rate hike and environmental advocates put on a colorful street theater demonstration.

A final evidentiary hearing was slated for Monday, Nov. 20, at which the commission would hear expert witness testimony from Duke Energy Progress, public staff and any other parties to the proceeding. That hearing is now postponed to Monday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Raleigh.

Duke spokesperson Jeff Brooks told Xpress last summer that Duke must demonstrate to the NCUC why the rate increase is needed. “The public staff (who represents the customer) and other interested stakeholders audit our filings and vet the company’s request” prior to the hearings, he said. Duke expects a decision from the commission around the first of the year, he added.

Jim Warren, executive director of NC WARN, a nonprofit focused on cleaner energy alternatives, states in a Nov. 20 release that the hearing was postponed “because the regulators are arranging a backroom settlement with Duke Energy.” “This continues a longstanding and outrageous pattern: the regulators cut a private deal with Duke Energy that undermines other parties’ cases and shields Duke from full and open scrutiny,” he states.

