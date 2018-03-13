Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

On Friday, March 30, 1-3 p.m., Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) will host its annual “Good Friday Foot Care Clinic.” This event will help benefit those in our area who are in need of new shoes and socks.

For many homeless individuals, walking is often the only means of transportation. Without adequate shoes, mobility is severely limited. In addition to providing comfort and protection from the environment, shoes help prevent a variety of foot related medical ailments. Having a good pair of shoes often results in an enhanced quality of life and improved self-confidence. In some cases, this has led to employment and bettered living conditions. (https://www.shoesforthehomeless.net/mission-and-vision)

This is a time where homeless individuals or simply those who are in need are invited to come to WCRM to have their feet washed, treated by nurses and then fitted for a new pair of socks and running shoes!

Volunteers and donations of gently used/new shoes are needed and can be dropped off at WCRM. Please contact Alexa Kincaid, Director of Community Relations to get more information or to become involved in the Foot Care Clinic.

Following the event, WCRM will prepare and serve its annual Easter Banquet in the dining room, 4-5:30 p.m. This meal is completely free of charge and will consist of a traditional Easter dinner prepared by Chef Sergio Vazquez of Hendersonville First Baptist Church.