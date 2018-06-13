Announcement from Asheville Downtown Association:
Tactical Urbanism Workshop June 21
Asheville on Bikes, Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, AARP and Asheville Area Arts Council are teaming up to do a Tactical Urbanism project on Coxe Avenue. On Thursday, June 21 from 6pm – 8pm, they will host a workshop focused on improving Coxe Ave’s active transportation facilities. The workshop is free and open to the public; feedback gleaned will inform the project. Register here.
Tactical Urbanism is an approach to neighborhood building and activation using short-term lost cost materials to enhance the quality and inclusivity of public spaces. Street Plans, an active transportation design firm whose expertise is tactical urbanism, is leading the project team. Read more about tactical urbanism here.
Save the Date for Building Our City August 28
Please join us for our next event in the Building our City Speaker Series event with Michelle Mapp of the South Carolina Community Loan Fund. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 28 from 5:30-7pm at the YMI Cultural Center. The fund is a mission-based lender that has facilitated the development of more than $246 million in community projects throughout South Carolina.
All Building Our City events are free, and are open to all members of the community, but space is limited. Registration will be available soon
Building Our City is brought to you by The City of Asheville, Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Asheville Downtown Association, Urban3, Mountain True, Aloft Asheville Downtown and The McGuire Fund. More information on sponsorship opportunities to support this series of lectures at www.buildingourcity.org.
