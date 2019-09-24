Press release from United Way of Transylvania County:

United Way of Transylvania County Chief Executive Officer Louis E. Negrón, announced his plans to relocate to the Charlotte area and tendered his resignation at a regularly scheduled Executive Committee meeting on Monday, September 16.

Negrón took over the role of CEO from Steve Pulliam in February of this year. Pulliam retired after 19 years at the helm of UWTC.

“I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Transylvania County. While I’ve been called to change my path, I am certain that the next CEO will continue to build on UWTC’s strong history of community impact and service,” Negrón stated.

“United Way of Transylvania County’s board, staff, volunteers, and donors are in the 65th year of helping our neighbors…Our work has always been about a united team with continuously changing members,” added Maureen Sieber, long-time board member.

“UWTC’s core mission and values are based on empowerment and improving lives, and we, as a board, respect Louis’s decisions to choose his own path and seek to improve his life,” said Terry Decker, board chair.

UWTC’s full board has approved Rear Admiral Rick Houck, a Board Member and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, to serve as interim CEO as of Monday, September 23. UWTC has initiated its search process for a new CEO to lead UWTC’s work in the community.

The job description is available on UWTC’s website at unitedwaytransylvania.org/ceo-search-info. Applications may be submitted via US mail at PO Box 53, Brevard, NC, 28712, and by email to ceosearch@liveuniteduwtc.org.