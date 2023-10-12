Press release from ABCCM:

With two facilities totaling 115 beds, ABCCM is a designated 2023-24 official City- County Shelter for the homeless during Code Purple nights. Code Purple nights occur with temperatures of 32 degrees or lower, when people are at-risk of freezing to death. The threat is real; there are an average of 75-90 unsheltered (women and children, Veterans, and other individuals) nightly in Buncombe County alone.

“Today’s unhoused homeless need safe, healthy facilities, competent staff and trained volunteers to help meet the complex needs of these neighbors,” says ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers. “ABCCM accepts everyone. We do not require ID or background checks. We accept all people of color. We accept different genders without putting labels and initials on people groups. We treat each unique individual with kindness. We serve those who may be in active addiction and need to stabilize or socially detox. Our focus is on safety for everyone. We do not allow active drug use on the property or in facilities. We require people to be in control of their behavior, not making threats or be a threat to themselves. We have a safe place for those with pets to house them offsite at a certified pet shelter or veterinarian facility. We focus on connecting people with health resources and other important supportive services. ABCCM calls these places: Safe Havens for Code Purple.”

Here are the shelter locations:

Veterans Restoration Quarters, ACTS building at 1401 Tunnel Rd for men – 95 beds.

Transformation Village at 30 Olin Haven Way – women and children – 20 beds

Volunteers are needed at both buildings: Cook Teams: shifts- 4-7pm and 6-8am; Evening Activity volunteers: shifts 5-7pm and 7-9pm; Life Skill teachers: shifts 7-9pm; Mentors or Faithful Friends: shifts 5-7pm and 7-9pm

Each year during freezing weather, ABCCM mobilizes Code Purple Vans to help Buncombe County’s homeless residents stay safe and warm at designated Safe Haven shelters.

“Code Purple is a life-saving arm of the churches supporting ABCCM,” Rev. Rogers says. “Since a homeless Veteran froze to death on the streets in 1984, ABCCM has been committed to reaching out through our Code Purple vans to offer lifelines to the homeless. Thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and area churches, we will transport men and women to emergency shelters and ABCCM will provide shelter.”

As temperatures plummet, Code Purple saves lives. “We need everyone’s help to provide coats, hats, gloves, blankets, as well as food for the homeless,” Rev. Rogers says. “Our vans visit homeless sites to deliver coats, hats, gloves, blankets, hand warmers, and food, and they pick people up from these camps and take them to emergency shelters. Many homeless people have no way of getting to the shelters. The Code Purple Vans remove this transportation obstacle.”

Volunteers and supplies are in critical need. Tim McElyea, ABCCM Director of Homeless Services, says, “Coats, blankets, food and supplies are a necessity for the unsheltered during freezing temperatures, along with volunteers to help ride in the vans and deliver the supplies.”

To volunteer, please visit abccm.org or call 828-259-5300.

As winter approaches, ABCCM will begin the annual Safe and Warm Campaign

Nov. 1, with utility and heating assistance to help families and individuals facing cut-off notices during the coming cold season.

The trademark of Safe and Warm is the annual blanket and warm clothing drive. The kick-off date is scheduled for Jan.15 – Feb. 24, 2024. There will be smaller drives by specific businesses heading up to the year-end.

More About ABCCM

ABCCM is church owned and volunteer driven by 300+ churches of all denominations and other faith groups. Through the work of volunteers serving as missionaries from those churches and the community; our ministries listen to each person. We offer grace, mercy and lovingkindness which leads to effective short-term and long-term solutions.

ABCCM has a great stewardship track record where 94¢ of every dollar donated goes into direct ministry to people in need, compared to the national average of 75%.

Loaves and Fishes: Thanks to the gifts of food, clothes, furniture, household items, medicine and volunteer time, every dollar given is multiplied, which adds $2.77 in direct help and services.

ABCCM offers dignity to all individuals and families in crisis regardless of race, religion, sex, nationality throughout Buncombe County North Carolina.

ABCCM Crisis Ministry – four locations

ABCCM Crisis Ministry served an average of 21,500 over the last three years, filling the gaps for families who cannot make ends meet, mostly by providing food and clothing along with nutritious emergency food boxes/bags. Emergency assistance funds provide utility assistance to keep the lights and water on; and rental assistance to help prevent families from eviction. ABCCM Sonrise Daily Bread provides hot meals from 11:30 to 1, Mon-Fri. at 1543 Patton Ave. The Crisis Ministry helps our neighbors meet the basic necessities of life.

ABCCM Medical Ministry

ABCCM offers the only free clinic so the uninsured have access to medical care, dental care and medicine. Those without insurance of any kind are served by two pharmacies that distributed about $2.7 million in prescriptions and about $2.8 million in medical/dental care, for an impact of $5.5 million in health care in Buncombe County.

ABCCM Jail Ministry

ABCCM Jail Ministry has trained chaplains and volunteers with Bible study opportunities in the Buncombe County Detention Center. On average there are 450 detainees behind the walls right in the heart of downtown Asheville. Volunteers also organize a library cart with paperback Bibles, religious materials and other books. Chaplaincy services offer comfort, peace and hope with detainees when families call about the deaths of loved ones and other tragedies and a wide range of other meaningful support for detainees, sheriff’s staff, and clergy in the community.

ABCCM – Transformation Village

ABCCM provides 100 beds of transitional housing and 6 beds for emergency shelter. Transforming lives is through four developmental phases called Steps to Success. These include stabilization with all the basic necessities provided; life skills training with many volunteer courses per month to choose from including Bible studies; education and professional training certifications that lead to living wage jobs; and reintegration that leads to permanent housing. We are honored to report that 8 out of 10 leave us with a living wage job and permanent housing.

ABCCM – VRQ (Veteran’s Restorations Quarters)

ABCCM provides 160 beds of transitional housing and 40 beds for emergency shelter and 50 units for permanent supportive housing for a total of 250 beds. Restoring lives is through four developmental phases called Steps to Success. These include stabilization, with all the basic necessities provided; life skills training, with many volunteer courses to choose from including Bible studies; education and professional training certifications that lead to living wage jobs; and reintegration that leads to permanent housing. We are honored to report that 8 out of 10 leave us with a living wage job and permanent housing.

ABCCM – Recovery Living Ministry at Costello House

ABCCM provides men with a Christian principled safe place to heal, develop life skills including recovery living strategies, good education and living wage jobs that lead to a permanent home. The Costello House campus offers a model of intentional community that brings true life transformation through spiritual formation with best practices in healthy emotional and recovery processes.

ABCCM – VSC (Veterans Services of the Carolinas)

ABCCM VSC provides services for Veterans and their families. ABCCM VSC offers Veterans Employment and Training Services (VETS) where 450 are trained and 80% are placed into living wage career level jobs. The VSC programs prevent homeless-ness for about 320 Veteran families a year. Veterans HOPE program outreaches to connect with the chronically homeless. Veterans Call Center responds to 2000 crisis calls a month across all 100 counties in NC, bringing resolution to most cases within

4 – 6 days. VSC launched a new program to bring awareness and address Veterans’ suicide with the implementation of community crisis response teams.