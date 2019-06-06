Press release from A-B Tech Community College:

The A-B Tech Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. in the Tillman Dining Room of the Magnolia Building at the Brumit Hospitality Center. Agenda below:

Call to Order and Ethics Statement –Mary Ann Rice, Chair Roll Call – Carolyn H. Rice, Board Secretary

Swearing-in of new Trustee Mrs. Leah Wong Ashburn by Judge Alan Z. Thornburg.

New Hire Introductions: Mr. Darryl Rhymes, Associate Director of Human Resources, and Special Assistant to the President for Inclusion and Employment

1. Presidential Selection Process Presentation:

* A. Ms. Jennifer Haygood; Chief of Staff/Executive VP/CFO – North Carolina Community College System

2. Consent Agenda:

*+ A. April 1, 2019 Executive Committee Minutes

*+ B. April 1, 2019 Board Meeting Minutes

*+ C. May 13, 2019 Executive Committee Minutes

*+ D. May 28, 2019 Special Called Board Meeting Minutes

*+ E. Personnel Actions

*+ F. 2019-2020 Annual Appointments and Reappointments

*+ G. Blanket Travel Authorization and Excess Approval

3. Resolution/Action Items:

*+ A. Amendment to the Board of Trustee’s Constitution

*+ B. School Absences for Religious Holidays and Observances, Policy 222

*+ C. Student Evaluation of Curriculum Instruction, Policy 217

*+ D. 2020 Global Education Trips

*+ E. Extension of Annual Open-Ended Service Agreements for Design and Engineering Services through 2019-2020

*+ F. Selection and Approval of Auditing Firm

4. Trustee Business:

A. Approval of Presidential Search Process

B. Chair appointees to the Audit Committee

C. NCACCT Leadership Seminar, August 21-23, 2019 in Wilmington, NC

D. General discussion on the Enka property

5. President’s Report: (a written report will be emailed)

6. SGA Report

7. Motion for Closed Session:

“I hereby move that the Trustees enter into closed session pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a) (1) and (3) in order to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 115D-27-29 and to discuss matters protected by the attorney-client privilege.”

A. President’s Evaluation

8. Return to Open Session, Action if Any

9. Handouts:

* A. State and County Budget Update

* B. 2016-2019 Tracking Measures Score Card Update

10. Save the Date: Autumn in Asheville, October 17, 2019

Future Board Meeting Dates: August 12, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room October 7, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room December 2, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room

* indicates items in packet

+ indicates action required

Address comments and questions to the Board at boardoftrustees@abtech.edu