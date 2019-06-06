Press release from A-B Tech Community College:
The A-B Tech Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. in the Tillman Dining Room of the Magnolia Building at the Brumit Hospitality Center. Agenda below:
Call to Order and Ethics Statement –Mary Ann Rice, Chair Roll Call – Carolyn H. Rice, Board Secretary
Swearing-in of new Trustee Mrs. Leah Wong Ashburn by Judge Alan Z. Thornburg.
New Hire Introductions: Mr. Darryl Rhymes, Associate Director of Human Resources, and Special Assistant to the President for Inclusion and Employment
1. Presidential Selection Process Presentation:
* A. Ms. Jennifer Haygood; Chief of Staff/Executive VP/CFO – North Carolina Community College System
2. Consent Agenda:
*+ A. April 1, 2019 Executive Committee Minutes
*+ B. April 1, 2019 Board Meeting Minutes
*+ C. May 13, 2019 Executive Committee Minutes
*+ D. May 28, 2019 Special Called Board Meeting Minutes
*+ E. Personnel Actions
*+ F. 2019-2020 Annual Appointments and Reappointments
*+ G. Blanket Travel Authorization and Excess Approval
3. Resolution/Action Items:
*+ A. Amendment to the Board of Trustee’s Constitution
*+ B. School Absences for Religious Holidays and Observances, Policy 222
*+ C. Student Evaluation of Curriculum Instruction, Policy 217
*+ D. 2020 Global Education Trips
*+ E. Extension of Annual Open-Ended Service Agreements for Design and Engineering Services through 2019-2020
*+ F. Selection and Approval of Auditing Firm
4. Trustee Business:
A. Approval of Presidential Search Process
B. Chair appointees to the Audit Committee
C. NCACCT Leadership Seminar, August 21-23, 2019 in Wilmington, NC
D. General discussion on the Enka property
5. President’s Report: (a written report will be emailed)
6. SGA Report
7. Motion for Closed Session:
“I hereby move that the Trustees enter into closed session pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a) (1) and (3) in order to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 115D-27-29 and to discuss matters protected by the attorney-client privilege.”
A. President’s Evaluation
8. Return to Open Session, Action if Any
9. Handouts:
* A. State and County Budget Update
* B. 2016-2019 Tracking Measures Score Card Update
10. Save the Date: Autumn in Asheville, October 17, 2019
Future Board Meeting Dates: August 12, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room October 7, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room December 2, 2019, 3:00 P.M., Tillman Dining Room
* indicates items in packet
+ indicates action required
Address comments and questions to the Board at boardoftrustees@abtech.edu
