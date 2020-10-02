Press release from A-B Tech:

The A-B Tech Board of Trustees will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in the Magnolia building on the Asheville campus.

The Joint Capital Advisory Committee , which includes A-B Tech trustees Matt Kern and Roger Metcalf, along with Buncombe County commissioners Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Al Whitesides and a Buncombe County staff member, will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, via Zoom. This committee oversees usage of the Article 46 sales tax fund for new construction and facilities repairs and maintenance at A-B Tech.

Agendas for both meetings are attached.

October 5, 2020 Board Agenda by Daniel Walton on Scribd

A-B Tech Joint Capital Advisory Committee Meeting (October 5, 2020) by Daniel Walton on Scribd