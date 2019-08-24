Announcement from A-B Tech:
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the A-B-Tech/Buncombe County Joint Capital Advisory Committee will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. on the campus of A-B Tech Community College, located at 369 Victoria Rd, Asheville, North Carolina in Room 213 of the Simpson Administration Building to transact the following agenda:
Agenda:
- Draft By-laws Review
- Article 46 Fund Balance Update
- Additional Article 46 Funding Requests during FY 2019-2020
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Committee Secretary at 828-398-7761.
