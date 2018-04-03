Press release from Foothills Parkinson’s Support Group:

The Foothills Parkinson’s Support Group invites you to a fun afternoon of art and entertainment at Tryon Fine Arts Center on Saturday afternoon, April 7, at 4:00. The group hosted a similar benefit four years ago; it was such a success for both the Foothills Community and the Parkinson’s Support Group, the Group decided it’s time to host a similar event.

An Afternoon of Music, Dance, and Art is made up of artists and performers from this area. Six local artists are donating works for the silent auction: Joan Macintyre, Carol Beth Icard, Dale McEntire, Lori Heckelman, Sarah Holmberg, and Holly Kroland. The Variety/Talent Show will consist of a number of musical acts; you will hear a band made up of some talented People with Parkinson’s (PWPs) – Allan Kroland, Stan Smith, and Steve Quam; also performing will be Kate and Jamie Riedy, Elizabeth Gardner, Linda Lee Reynolds, and Mike Carruth; others will be on stage, and that might include a surprise or two.

A very special guest – Eliza Burdette – will also grace the TFAC stage. Burdette is a student of Alex Tressor, Ballet Master, Broadway performer, and a PWP. She will present a modern dance choreographed by Tressor to George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

The emcee for the event, Stephen Grubba, is another PWP. Grubba is the voice of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Hockey Team.

The Foothills Parkinson’s Support Group is made up of individuals with Parkinson’s, their caregivers, and those who may have a loved one with Parkinson’s. The Group basically serves the communities of Landrum, Tryon, Columbus, Saluda, Mill Spring, Green Creek, Gowensville, Campobello, Sunny View, Pea Ridge, and northern Spartanburg and Greenville counties. They meet the third Wednesday of each month at 1:30 in the community room of the Landrum Library. Anyone is welcome to join the group for the monthly meeting.

An Afternoon of Music, Dance, and Art is a benefit to pay for newspaper ads and expenses associated with the Group. A portion of what is raised will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. Even if you cannot attend, your donations are appreciated. For further information please contact Richard (864-404-8001) or Dot Kennedy (864-404-8000) or richardkennedy@hotmail.com.

Tryon Fine Arts Center is located at 34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, NC. We hope to see you at what promises to be an extraordinary afternoon of variety in talent and art. And surprises!