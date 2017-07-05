Press release from Madison County Arts Council:

Growing up in a family where it was always the responsibility of the listener to decide whether or not a story was true, Bil Lepp became adept at spinning tales and exaggerating circumstances at an early age. Audiences all across the country have been delighted by Bil’s hilarious tales and delightful insights into everyday life. Be it a plunger, a hunting trip, or a funeral, Bil can find the humor in any situation. A champion and veteran of the West Virginia Liars’ contest, Lepp explains that while his stories may not be completely true, they are always honest. Bil will be in concert at The Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 30th at 4:00 for a Sunday Set-In.

His outrageous, humorous tall-tales and witty stories have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and from all walks of life. Though a champion liar, his hilarious, insightful stories often contain morsels of truth which shed light on subjects such as politics, religion, relationships, and human nature. A storyteller, author, and recording artist, Lepp’s works have received awards and recognition The Parents’ Choice Foundation, The National Parenting Publications Assoc., Storytelling World, and the Public Library Assoc. Lepp has been featured numerous times at the National Storytelling Festival, and at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

“…Lepp, a cross between Dr. Seuss and…film noir….” -Charleston Gazette

“Bil Lepp is the Wonder Bra of storytelling. He takes something small and insignificant and pushes it up into something realllly BIG and miiiighty interesting!” — Barbara McBride Smith

For tickets and info:

www.madisoncountyarts.com

(828)649-1301