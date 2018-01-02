From David Whitehall, the executive director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra:

To ticket holders of our New Year’s Eve concert:

I wish you all the best in 2018 and thank you for your support of the Asheville Symphony.

The inclement weather yesterday evening [Dec. 31] caught us all by surprise. Because of the suddenness of the winter weather event and our logistical commitments, we chose to move forward with the New Year’s Eve concert. For those of you who were able to attend, we hope that you enjoyed the performance.

We understand that for many the weather conditions did not allow for safe travel. We share your disappointment that you were unable to attend, but we hope that you rang in the New Year safely and comfortably.

For ticket holders who were unable to attend the concert, we offer you the option to exchange your New Year’s Eve tickets for tickets to another Asheville Symphony concert in the 2017-2018 season. A full list of concerts for the season is available on our website. To make your exchange arrangements, please contact our office beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 828-254-7046.

For those who had reserved spaces at the symphony’s New Year’s Eve after-party, we offer two options for your consideration: 1) We will provide a full refund of your reservation fee, or, 2) We ask that you consider making your party fee a tax-deductible donation. Please contact Development Director Amy McGuire at almcguire@ashevillesymphony.org with your preference on how to handle your un-redeemed New Year’s Eve after-party reservation.