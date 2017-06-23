Press release from Lake Junaluska:

The Lake Junaluska Singers arrived at the lake in June to begin rehearsing for their upcoming performance season under the new leadership of Interim Director Mary Huff.

The Lake Junaluska Singers are a 16-voice ensemble dedicated to providing a variety of choral experiences, including classical choral and contemporary works, gospel, folk, traditional hymns and musical theater. The group began in 1954, and their legacy includes national and international performances for conferences, dignitaries and major events.

Their first major concert will be July 4 in Stuart Auditorium, at 7:30 p.m. Following the concert, the Singers will go out on the boat and sing the National Anthem during the fireworks show over the lake.

“Rehearsals have been fantastic,” said Huff. “The Singers are talented, smart, and ready to have a great summer singing.”

Huff currently lives in New York City, but she grew up visiting Lake Junaluska with her grandmother and now owns a home at the lake. She is joined by Associate Director Kathy Geyer McNeil, who serves as a choir director for multiple ensembles in Western North Carolina.

This year, the Lake Junaluska Singers are current students and graduates from nine different colleges and universities across the country. All of the Singers are seeking or have received music degrees, including vocal performance, music education and musical theater.

In addition to the July 4 concert, the Lake Junaluska Singers have a number of other notable performances lined up for the summer. On July 18 they will perform a “Lakeshore Goes Broadway” concert featuring a delicious meal with cabaret-style entertainment. Broadway selections from West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Wicked, and The Secret Garden will be featured. Tickets for Lakeshore Goes Broadway are $50 and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Singers also plan to make a special appearance during the Balsam Range concert on July 2. Huff said she is excited to have the Lake Junaluska Singers collaborate with Balsam Range.

“The reason I love Balsam Range is because they are a musician’s musician,” Huff said. “Their talent and skill set is top-notch. They stretch themselves musically and try new things and their attention to detail is inspirational.”

This summer the Lake Junaluska Singers will do some free performances, including Hymn Sings and Children’s Singalongs for the community, and they will lead worship at the Summer Worship Series on Sunday mornings beginning July 2.

During the July 9 service of the Summer Worship Series, the Singers will lead a special “Y’all Come Choir,” which invites community members to rehearse in the Stuart Auditorium Rehearsal Room with the Singers from 9:15-10:15 a.m. and then join them as they lead the music for worship at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are now on sale for upcoming concerts. You can purchase tickets online at lakejunaluska.com/singers, by calling 800-222-4930 or at the Bethea Welcome Center at Lake Junaluska.

LAKE JUNALUSKA SINGERS SUMMER SCHEDULE

June 23, 7 p.m.

Old Time Religion: Hymn Sing, Memorial Chapel, Lake Junaluska

June 27, 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Concert and Sing Along, Wilson Children’s Complex Room 6, Lake Junaluska

July 2 – August 6, 10:30 a.m.

Every Sunday during the Summer Worship Series, the Lake Junaluska Singers will lead music. Stuart Auditorium, Lake Junaluska

July 2, 7:30 p.m.*

Special cameo performance during the Balsam Range Concert, Stuart Auditorium, Lake Junaluska

July 4, 7:30 p.m.*

Independence Day Concert in Stuart Auditorium, Lake Junaluska

July 9, 9:15 a.m. to rehearse with the Singers

Special Y’all Come Choir in Stuart Auditorium Rehearsal Room, Lake Junaluska

July 14, 7 p.m.

Old Time Religion: Hymn Sing, Memorial Chapel, Lake Junaluska

July 18, 6:30 p.m.*

Lakeshore Goes Broadway, dinner and concert performance, Harrell Center Auditorium, Lake Junaluska

August 4, 7:30 p.m.*

Associates Weekend Concert, Stuart Auditorium, Lake Junaluska

*Tickets required

Lake Junaluska is a place of Christian hospitality where lives are transformed through renewal of soul, mind and body. For more information about Lake Junaluska programs and events, visit www.lakejunaluska.com.