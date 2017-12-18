Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

Along with the various celebrations attending this time of year, many folks are also called to remembrance and reflection as they survey the year just past, people and places present and absent. Published poet Tracey Schmidt and her musical collaborators offer a quiet space in the holiday hubbub with “A Night of Poetry and Remembrance” on Thursday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the White Horse Black Mountain. Tracey will present readings from revered Persian poets Rumi and Hafiz as well as her own work. The verse will be accompanied by music provided by guitarist Michael Ivy, Elon DeHaro on kemancheh (a classical Persian spike fiddle), tabla player Allen Rhoda and Scott Sheerin on flute.

An Augusta, Georgia native, Tracey Schmidt, like many other creative people, has found a home in the North Carolina mountains. A photographer of note as well as a poet, her written work has been published in multiple collections and in a full length book, I Have Fallen in Love with the World. She’s recorded her own poems and those of other writers with world class players River Guerguerian Marian Matossian on the CD project Returning Home, and she continues to tour the Southeast and abroad with various musicians.

Tracey’s own poetry has been profoundly influenced by her immersion in the works of Rumi and Hafez. Despite the distance in time, language and culture, the universality of 13th century Sufi mystic Rumi’s verse is attested to by the fact that he’s consistently one of the most read poets in the United States. Hafiz’s poetry, at first encounter, seems earthier, the pleasures of love and wine being favorite subjects, but it can be rewardingly read on many levels. Both poets’ work have been set to music many times, with Tracey Schmidt and friends joining that proud tradition.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance/$12 door.

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com