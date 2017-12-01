Press release from Diana Wortham Theatre:

ASHEVILLE — Recording artists Al Petteway, Amy White and Robin Bullock lead the annual holiday concert “A Swannanoa Solstice,” Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Diana Wortham Theatre in downtown Asheville. In this annual winter holiday celebration, now in its 15th year, musicians Petteway, White and Bullock, Grammy Award winner David Holt, and other special guests share holiday songs old and new, religious and secular, joyful and poignant, in an intimate winter concert.

Presented in partnership with The Swannanoa Gathering at Warren Wilson College, A Swannanoa Solstice again offers two performances in order to meet audience demand for this popular winter gathering and concert. Bring family and friends, share a cup of wassail and cookies, enjoy live music in the lobby, and join in the warm merrymaking and quiet contemplation of this Asheville favorite.

This year’s special guests include:

David Holt, four-time Grammy Award-winning musician, storyteller, historian, and television host

E.J. Jones, Highland bagpiper, and The Piper Jones Band

Phil Jamison, old-time musician and flatfoot dancer

Ellie Grace, percussive dancer and multi-instrumentalist

Host and emcee Doug Orr, president emeritus of Warren Wilson College and founder of The Swannanoa Gathering

Help fight homelessness this holiday season by bringing supplies for people in transitional housing served through Homeward Bound of WNC. Drop off items from the wish list at this link at the collection points in the DWT lobby any time before, during or after the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances of A Swannanoa Solstice on Dec. 17. Examples of items include cleaning supplies such as paper towels, dish soap, trash bags, and all-purpose cleaner; toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and shaving cream; furniture such as dressers, couches, love seats, side tables, and lamps; and household goods such as mixing bowls, dishtowels, trash cans, cookware and other dishes, and silverware (see full list). Homeward Bound is a social impact nonprofit committed to ending homelessness in Asheville and Buncombe County. The agency moves our homeless neighbors into housing as a first step, then offers the right level of support they need to stay there – permanently.

To purchase tickets for the performances of A Swannanoa Solstice (regular $45; student $40; child $20; student rush, day-of-the-show with valid I.D. $10), call the theater’s box office at 828-257-4530 or visit www.dwtheatre.com.