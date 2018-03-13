Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

The Asheville Area Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through May 7, 2018 by 5 pm. Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. Asheville Area Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Buncombe County.

Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Buncombe County with three priorities. The first priority will be to provide support to arts-related organizations. The second priority will be to provide support for arts-in-education programs and/or arts learning programs. The third priority will be to provide quality cultural arts programs and community events for Buncombe County. Grassroots funds are not awarded to arts organizations that already receive funding through the North Carolina Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Asheville Area Arts Council website at ashevillearts.com or may be picked up at the Asheville Area Arts Council office located at 207 Coxe Avenue in Asheville, Monday – Friday between 10 am – 5 pm. Asheville Area Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than May 7, 2018 by 5 PM.

Asheville Area Arts Council is also hosting Grassroots Arts Program Grant Workshops to assist interested applicants in preparing competitive grants:

• April 9, 2018 from 5:30-6:30 at the Enka-Candler Public Library, 1404 Sand Hill Road Candler, NC 28715

• April 17th at 4:00 pm at The Refinery Creator Space, located at 207 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801. New applicants are strongly encouraged to attend.

Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and approved by Asheville Area Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards will be announced at the beginning of July this year.

For questions or more information, contact Asheville Area Arts Council at (828) 258-0710 or email janelle@ashevillearts.com.