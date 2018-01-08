Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

We are excited to announce that we are accepting entries now through January 12, 2018 for our 2018 Juried Members Exhibit taking place February 23, 2018 – March 30, 2018. Cash prizes for best in show and two honorable mentions will be selected by juror Candace Reilly. The winners will be announced at the opening reception at The Refinery Creator Space on Friday, March 2, 2018. For more information, visit our website.

About the juror:

Candace Reilly is the assistant director and curator at Blue Spiral 1 gallery in Asheville, NC. She has a BFA in art history from St Mary’s College, University of Notre Dame and an MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design. In the past, she has worked in museums, curated in galleries, taught art history, and volunteered for numerous non-profits. A career advocate for the arts, Candace believes that successful communities, like Asheville, are those which are enriched by passionate and active artists.

Please note:

All artists participating in the Juried Member’s Exhibit must have a current membership. Individual memberships are only $35 per year and must be purchased before the submission. You can purchase a membership online, over the phone at 828.258.0710, or in our office M-F, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.