Press release from Organic Records:

North Carolina songwriter Aaron Burdett has won first place in the folk category of the USA Songwriting Competition with his song “A Couple Broken Windows” from his album, Refuge, released by Organic Records.

Since 1995, the competition has been honoring songwriters, composers, bands and recording artists in all genres for their work. Winners are selected by a committee of music industry professionals including record label publishers, producers and A&R staff.

“I’m truly honored and grateful that my song has been chosen as the winner of the USA Songwriting Contest in the Folk category. It’s not why I write, but it’s a good reaffirmation that I’m on the right path and need to keep going!” says Burdett. “I have a friend who likes to say ‘All your success is going to be from songs you haven’t written yet,’ and that keeps me looking forward. But getting a boost of encouragement from a contest this prestigious really energizes me to keep going and creating new music.”

Burdett recently released a new single titled “Rockefeller” that is mountain music that speaks to the modern age. It’s part satire, part comedy, peppered with a dash of protest. Above all, it’s a vivid look at the working class mindset of a character staring out at a world they feel both alienated from and at peace with.

Listen to “Rockefeller” HERE, and follow Aaron Burdett on Spotify to get alerts about new music.

About Aaron Burdett

Creating music isn’t a means to an end, it is an end with a meaning for Aaron Burdett. Writing and creating songs is rooted somewhere deep in his psyche; it’s something that can’t be denied and must be shared. His lyrics are soul-touching, intelligent, witty, and poetic all at once, while his music style is a seamless blend of Americana, country, blues, bluegrass, and folk-rock that cohesively creates a story. The result is a distinctive, personal approach that’s earned him a growing list of accolades, from winning Our State Magazine’s Carolina Songs competition in 2012 with “Going Home to Carolina” to inclusion on WNC Magazine’s list of the top 10 most important musicians of western North Carolina, alongside such greats as Doc Watson, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and the Avett Brothers.