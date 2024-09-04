News release from Buncombe County:

On Friday, Sept. 6, Buncombe County Board of Elections will begin sending absentee-by-mail ballots to registered voters who requested a ballot for the 2024 general election. This marks the start of voting for North Carolina’s Nov. 5 general election. Voters who have already requested absentee-by-mail ballots should receive them in the coming days. In North Carolina, any eligible voter can request, receive, and vote an absentee ballot by mail. Find more information at buncombecounty.org/vote.

“Absentee-by-mail voting in the 2024 general election officially begins Friday in North Carolina,” says Election Services Director Corinne Duncan. “We encourage all eligible voters to make a plan for how, when, and where you will cast your ballot, and to make sure you have an acceptable form of photo ID for voting. If you need photo identification, you can get a photo ID for free from Election Services or your local DMV.” AS of today, almost 6000 voters have requested ballots in Buncombe County. The absentee ballot request deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29. With the new deadline to return absentee ballots now on Election Day, voters are encouraged to request their ballot as early as possible to ensure there is time to receive it and then send it back to the board of elections so that it is received no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. There is no longer a grace period for returning ballots by mail- they must be received by the close of the polls on Election Day.

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots are now available for individual voters by locating their voter record in the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool or click the voter information button at buncombecounty.org/vote.

Witness/ID Requirements

Absentee-by-mail voters must have two individuals or a notary witness that the voter completed their ballot. The witnesses and the voter must sign the ballot return envelope, where indicated. By-mail voters also will be asked to place a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID in the sleeve on the back of their ballot envelope. The photocopy does not have to be a color copy, but election officials must be able to read it. Absentee voters who are unable to provide a copy of a photo ID should complete the Photo ID Exception Form that is included with their absentee ballot materials and place that form in the sleeve indicated for photo ID.

2024 General Election Dates and Deadlines

Sept. 6: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who have submitted an absentee ballot request

Sept. 17: National Voter Registration Day

Oct. 11: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.)*

Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins; same-day voter registration available

Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)*

Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.)

Nov. 5: Election Day (6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)*

Nov. 15: Canvass (11 a.m.)

*Voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for military and overseas citizen voters.