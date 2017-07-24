Press release:
ANAM CARA THEATRE CO.’s
ACCORDION TIME MACHINE presents B-SIDES
7/28 & 7/29 @ TOY BOAT COMMUNITY ART SPACE
Accordion Time Machine, Anam Cara’s Experimental Theatre Ensemble, presents “B-Sides”
Friday, July 28 AND Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8:00pm
Toy Boat Community Art Space 101 Fairview Rd. Asheville, NC 28803
Tickets $13 in advance, $16 at the door
Advance tickets at anamcaratheatre.org/tickets
B-Sides will be one of our most powerful creations yet. The ensemble struggles with body image, love, sex, art, politics, and the eruption of unexpected emotion. This will be the last regular ATM performance prior to an indefinite hiatus, so catch it while you can!
This Cycle’s Ensemble:
Missy Bell
Molly Graves
Erinn Hartley
Peter Lundblad
Tippin
Accordion Time Machine is Anam Cara Theatre Company’s experimental theatre ensemble. The group currently has an ensemble of seven people, with a rotating cast. ATM performs a new show, based on a new theme, roughly every other month. The pieces within the shows are raw and personal, at times very dramatic, at times hilarious and absurd. The group employs a collaborative process to arrive at their performance pieces, often incorporating audience interaction, improvisation, and the element of surprise. The audience/performer conventions of traditional theatre are held loosely, bringing a unique theatrical experience to the community. More information about the group can be found at www.anamcaratheatre.org/atm.
