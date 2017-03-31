Press release from the Asheville Chamber Music Series:

Asheville, NC (March 30, 2017) – The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) will present the Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Piano Trio in concert on Friday, April 7 at 8:00 PM. The concert is their 2016-’17 season finale and will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville at 1 Edwin Place.

Combining the talents of three award-winning soloists, the Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Piano Trio brings to each performance its distinctive fusion of authority and experience, energy, and passion. These three musicians comprise an ensemble that embraces the music of the future while offering fresh insights into three centuries of masterworks. The Trio is well known to American radio audiences through nationwide broadcasts on shows such as American Public Media’s Performance Today and WNYC’s SoundCheck. An appearance on St. Paul Sunday has been broadcast nationally several times, and was selected for St. Paul Sunday’s “Best of the Year” CD.

“The Asheville Chamber Music Series is delighted to present the Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Piano Trio for our season finale,” says Nathan Shirley, ACMS administrative assistant. “In addition to being excellent musicians and an ensemble of rare unity, the trio has prepared a wonderful program. It opens with a delightful piano trio by Beethoven. The work is from his earlier period, however he revised it later on when he had lost his hearing. You might detect some fugal influences reminiscent of his 9th Symphony. Ravel’s colorful trio also features fascinating contrapuntal lines. As a master orchestrator, he wrote this in a truly unique way, diving deeply into the ensemble’s sonic capabilities. The program is tied together with Schumann’s excellent Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor — a solid romantic work which balances the Beethoven and Ravel nicely. Schumann’s is one of the most beautiful compositions in all chamber music history.”

The Friday, April 7th program will include:

Beethoven: Kakadu Variations, Op. 121a

Ravel: Piano Trio

Schumann: Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 63

For over half a century the ACMS has taken its place as a valued cultural resource in Asheville, bringing world-renowned chamber artists to the city. As one of the nation’s oldest continuous performing chamber music organizations, it has been recognized for its outstanding programs and for its unique education component through a collaboration with the strings program of the Asheville Buncombe Schools and other cultural partners in the community, including the Asheville Young Musicians Club.