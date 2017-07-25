Pisgah Forest, NC, July 25, 2017 — Effective immediately, the entire area east of Highway 276 and south of the Blue Ridge Parkway on the Pisgah Ranger District is closed including all campgrounds and campsites in the area.

North Mills River Campground, Wash Creek Group Horse Camp, and all roadside camping in the area will remain closed until further notice to protect public safety during ongoing law enforcement operations. Roads and trails in this area have been closed since Sunday. This area includes Mills River, Yellow Gap Road, Turkey Pen Gap, Trace Ridge, and Wash Creek.

Highway 276 is closed from the Pisgah Ranger District office to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Pisgah Ranger Station Visitor Center and Sycamore Flats picnic area are now open but other attractions along Highway 276 remain closed including Sliding Rock, Cradle of Forestry, and Looking Glass Falls. Davidson River Road (#475) is closed at Gloucester Gap.

Numerous law enforcement agencies led by Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office are engaged in a search for a suspect who is known to be armed and dangerous. A photo of the suspect and more information is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nfsnc/.