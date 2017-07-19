Press release from Adrian Vassallo campaign:

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (July 19, 2017) – Surrounded by friends and supporters, Adrian Vassallo officially filed for the 2017 Asheville City Council race. Vassallo believes that accountable leadership is needed in such a pivotal time for our city.

“We are all aware that Asheville has become one of the most desirable places in the country to visit and to live. Our City must address change and development fairly with a focus on responsible growth, sustainability, and livability, ” Vassallo remarked to the group gathered outside the Buncombe County Board of Elections.

His campaign platform includes “Back to the Basics” – fixing our infrastructure throughout the city and planning ahead for maintenance and growth; increasing housing with a focus on accessibility and affordability; smart growth policies that proactively address our transportation needs and encourage sustainable business and building practices; improving inclusion and equity; and more support for the Asheville small business community.

Adrian has been with the public accounting firm of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP since 2005. From serving on the Asheville Downtown Association board as President and Treasurer and Downtown Commission as Chair, to volunteering for the United Way and serving on the board of WCQS (now Blueridge Public Radio), Adrian knows how important it is to be an active participant in the community and take action where and when it’s needed. “Volunteering is an important way to give back. I’ve been involved at various levels with a variety of local organizations. Based on this experience, I’m ready to serve Asheville in a higher capacity,” the candidate stated.

Vassallo continued “Our City is facing an uncertain future for too many. I want to be a new voice for City Council and the representative of all of the communities that are Asheville.”

The next Adrian for Asheville campaign rally is Thursday August 17th at the Salvage Station Station on Riverside Drive. To learn more about the campaign and upcoming events please visit www.adrianforasheville.com or https://www.facebook.com/adrianforasheville