Press release from UNC Asheville:

To help people think through end-of-life medical treatment decisions in advance, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville will hold a free workshop, open to everyone, from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Reuter Center on the university campus. Assistance will be provided so that attendees can leave with legally executed, notarized advance directive documents: the health care power of attorney and living will.

Completing advance directives helps ensure that a person’s wishes are honored regarding medical intervention at the end of life. If a person is no longer able to speak for themselves, these directives give designated loved ones the legal authority to advocate on that person’s behalf so that those wishes are honored.

At the workshop, a panel of elder care professionals will answer questions about end-of-life issues, including ethical and legal matters, the uses of advance directives, and how to communicate treatment wishes to family and medical personnel.

The panel will be chaired by Amy Davison, co-director of the workshops, and will include Amy Fowler, co-owner and care manager at WNC Geriatric Care Management; Ginny Felice, geriatric nurse practitioner and consultant; attorney Nicki Applefield, associate at Patla, Straus, Robinson & Moore, specializing in elder law, estates and trusts; and Dr. Ann Lansing, retired general internist.

For more information on the workshop, including suggestions for things to do in advance, visit olliasheville.com/special-programs or call 828-251-6140.