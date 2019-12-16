Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

To fulfill our commitment to provide you with the safest health care, AdventHealth Hendersonville has implemented visitor restrictions for the safety of our patients, care teams and our visitors.

If you have ANY FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS including cough, please POSTPONE YOUR VISIT until your symptoms are gone.

Thank you for taking a moment to review the restrictions we have put in place to ensure the safety of our patients, care teams and other visitors:

No hospital visitors under the age of 18 in the hospital.

Adult visitors limited to no more than two people of the patient’s choosing at one time.

No hospital visitors with a cough or other flu-like symptoms will be permitted.

“The safety of our patients and the team members who care for them is our top priority,” said Jimm Bunch, AdventHealth Hendersonville President & CEO. “We have seen the rate of influenza cases increasing and they are now at the point where visitor restrictions are in the best interest of our patients, their families and our care team.”

The visitor restrictions will remain in place until the elevated risk for exposure to this illness returns to normal levels. Thank you for your cooperation.

For up-to-date information on the flu, please visit flu.nc.gov

If you have symptoms of the flu, please contact your physician immediately, or call Call855-774-LIFE (5433) to schedule an appointment with an AdventHealth Hendersonville provider.