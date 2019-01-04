AdventHealth Hendersonville implements flu visitor restrictions

Posted on Daniel Walton
AdventHealth Hendersonville

Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

Due to the increase in confirmed cases of influenza in Western North Carolina communities, AdventHealth Hendersonville, formerly Park Ridge Health, is implementing visitor restrictions.

The visitor restrictions will remain in place until the elevated risk for exposure to this illness returns to normal levels.

