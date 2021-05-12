Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville is honored to announce is has once again received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency.

Of the more than 4,500 hospitals eligible to receive the star ratings, only 455 received five-star ratings. AdventHealth Hendersonville is one of nine hospitals in North Carolina to earn five-stars. This recognition is the highest rating of overall quality and places AdventHealth Hendersonville in the top 14-percent nationally for quality and patient safety.

AdventHealth Hendersonville’s achievements to maintain this top rating include having complication rates, such as hospital associated infections, lower than the national averages. The AdventHealth team also excelled at preventative care and screening for psychiatric patients, higher than both state and national averages.