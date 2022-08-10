Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville is honored to announce it has once again received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency.

This recognition makes AdventHealth Hendersonville the only hospital in Western North Carolina to hold both the CMS Five-Star Rating and the “A” Grade for safety from The Leapfrog Group.

Of the more than 4,500 hospitals eligible to receive the CMS star ratings, only 431 received five-star ratings. AdventHealth Hendersonville is one of only two hospitals in Western North Carolina to earn five-stars and one of 12 in the entire state. This recognition is the highest rating of overall quality and places AdventHealth Hendersonville in the top 13-percent nationally for quality and patient safety.

“Our incredible team here at AdventHealth make quality and safety their top priority. I am so proud of their commitment to our patients as we celebrate maintaining the five-star rating from CMS and continuing to achieve the Leapfrog “A” grade for safety,” shares Brandon Nudd, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer for AdventHealth Hendersonville. “The fact that patients can trust AdventHealth for this highest level of care is what sets us apart and helps people feel whole.”

The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care. AdventHealth Hendersonville excelled at preventative care and screening for psychiatric patients, with higher than both state and national averages, and timely and effective care.

The CMS’s Overall Hospital Star Rating provides patients with important information on measures of quality and safety they can use to compare hospitals and make informed decisions regarding their health care. First made available to patients in 2005, Hospital Compare is based on 100 rigorously tested quality measures at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals, as well as Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System hospitals. To see the current ratings, please visit Find Healthcare Providers: Compare Care Near You | Medicare

“The CMS five-star program allows hospitals to be compared over a wide range of patient care aspects including quality and patient satisfaction,” shares Amy Hajek, MSN, RN, CPHQ, CPC, AdventHealth Hendersonville Quality Manager “It gives patients and their families a way to measure their community hospital and how it ranks with other hospitals in the community, region or state. It requires participation and dedication from all hospital staff and physicians from every patient care area in the hospital. When we can say we are a 5-star organization, this shows that quality of care matters to us and we put in the work to attain these goals.”

AdventHealth Hendersonville consistently earns top marks for its clinical quality. It also has earned straight “A” grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group since Fall 2016 and is the only hospital in Western North Carolina to earn the Top Hospital Award for quality and safety from The Leapfrog Group in 2021.