Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville is reinstating its enhanced visitor restrictions in response to the significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across Western North Carolina. Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in our main campus hospital, with limited exceptions.

AdventHealth Hendersonville is expanding these restrictions to maintain the safety of our patients, providers and team members by minimizing the risk of infection. These restrictions are for the protection of everyone, including visitors.

“We understand the impact of this decision on our patients and their families. However, as we have watched the rate of positive COVID-19 cases climbing among the people we are admitting to the hospital as well as across the community, we have determined we must take this action to protect patients and our team members. I want to thank our community for understanding the need for this increased measure to keep you safe.” said AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer, Teresa Herbert, MD, MPH, FAAP.

Please see the updated status for visitor restrictions:

No visitors for patients at our hospital.

Exceptions include:

Pediatric Patients – may have one adult visitor with them.

OB Patients – Laboring mothers may have one designated support person, who must stay with the patient in the room for the entire time.

End-of-life patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, may have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of six visitors per day.

Outpatient Surgery – patients may have one person come in for discharge instructions.

In all circumstances, visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital, unless they are seeking personal medical care.

We strongly encourage patients and their loved ones to remain closely connected through virtual tools, including Skype, FaceTime and the telephone. AdventHealth Hendersonville continues to provide access to tablets for patients who do not have this technology with them.

AdventHealth recognizes the impact this visitation policy will have on patients and their loved ones, and thanks the community for their support in this measure. We will constantly evaluate the need for this policy and will modify it when we believe it is safe for visitors to return.

