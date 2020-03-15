Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville is expanding its actions to protect patients, team members and the community during this COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 it is temporarily postponing elective surgeries and procedures.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been working very closely with our Medical Staff Leadership to track the impact on our region. We determined now is the time to take this action because of the increase in confirmed and presumed positive cases here in North Carolina,” said Jimm Bunch, AdventHealth Hendersonville President and CEO. “Let me be clear, AdventHealth Surgical Services will continue to provide emergency surgical care. And we are following the discretion of our surgeons to determine which surgeries are emergent.”

Bunch states, “This is an important decision and one that none of us take lightly. Because so little is known about COVID-19, we realize we can’t afford to wait to make this decision until after it is too late to have the desired impact, which is to keep our patients and care teams safe.”

AdventHealth is closely monitoring and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as State and County Health Departments regarding COVID-19. Patient safety and the safety of its team members will continue to drive its decisions during this time.

This proactive move to mitigate exposure to the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and team members will be effective until further notice. Going forward, AdventHealth Administrators and Medical Staff Leadership will be assessing the situation and making determinations regarding the surgery schedules on a weekly basis.

“We recognize this decision will impact our patients, but we also believe this action is in their best interest at this time. We thank you for understanding and appreciate your support in this effort to protect you, your loved ones and our community.”

Any patient who has questions regarding a surgery scheduled at AdventHealth Hendersonville should contact their physician.