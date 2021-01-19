Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville will hold a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people age 65 or older on Sunday, January 24, from 8 am to 5 pm. The vaccine clinic will take place at 1151 Naples Road, Hendersonville, directly across from the hospital in the former Fletcher Valley Market.

An appointment is required for this clinic, and walk-ins without an appointment will not be vaccinated. To schedule an appointment for the clinic on Sunday, please call 828-687-5655. Once the appointments for all the available vaccine doses are scheduled, we will not be taking any additional calls or using waiting lists.

AdventHealth Hendersonville received a vaccine shipment that includes enough doses to begin the public distribution clinics. “We have been working to reach this point for our neighbors in the community since the FDA cleared the first vaccine for emergency use. Now that we are in the final rounds of the first doses for our tier 1 health care workers, we are able to expand the distribution to our community and we are so thankful to see how many people want to get vaccinated,” said Jennifer Taiwo, AdventHealth Hendersonville Administrative Director of Operations for Physician Services.

AdventHealth is following the state-mandated distribution cycle for the various groups. The vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.

AdventHealth will be ready to get the vaccine to even more people in our community as we get additional supply from the state. To find out the latest schedules and how you can register for an appointment when clinics are being held, please visit AdventHealthNC.com.