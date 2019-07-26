Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth is committed to whole-person care – mind, body and spirit. That promise to provide you with high-quality health care includes sharing vital knowledge to empower people to feel whole through its FREE education series. Because we care for you and your loved ones, we provide free education that will help keep you healthy. Take advantage of this opportunity to put the best you forward!

On July 30, the community is invited to join AdventHealth Clinical Dietitian, Erin Massey, RD, LD/N as she shares information on Diabetes Nutrition – Your Simple Solutions.

A nutritious diet, plenty of exercise, and a little focus on everyday wellness can play a huge role in preventing diseases such as diabetes and other potentially life-threatening conditions. In the right hands and with the right treatment, it’s still possible to do all the things you love, even with type 2 diabetes. About 1.5-million Americans learn they have diabetes each year, but many of these cases can be successfully treated and even reversed. We’re here to help you live the life you love.

Please make plans to join Massey as she highlights ways to read labels, dine out and control your blood sugar as a diabetic. Through this one-hour FREE education series event, we’ll help you stay positive and informed, guiding you on a path to better health and more joy.

AdventHealth Education Series Free Seminar: Diabetes Nutrition – Your Simple Solutions

Tuesday, July 30

2 to 3 pm

Duke Room

AdventHealth Hendersonville

100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville

* Light refreshments will be served.

Space is limited; so, reserve your spot today.

Please register by calling 855-774-LIFE (5433) or visit AdventHealthNC.com/events.