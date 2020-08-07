Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

Looking for a way to shop from the comfort of your home and support AdventHealth? Join us for our ONLINE Silent Auction, Take Auction, Shop For A Cause! The auction will go live on Monday, Aug. 10, at noon. The auction will officially close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.



You can start bidding on your favorite items on Aug. 10 by clicking here. Bidding requires you to enter your credit or debit card information. You will only be charged if you are the winning bidder at the close of the auction. Winners will be contacted to arrange collection of items.

Your support makes a genuine impact on the health of our community. AdventHealth Hendersonville is the first health system in the region to offer enhanced CT imaging, which provides 4D imaging allowing physicians to see an entire organ, including blood flow and motion, in one scan.



The enhanced imaging and speed of the GE Healthcare Revolution* Apex CT Scanner enables physicians to diagnose patients with even the most challenging health issues. Physicians can make a confident diagnosis across all applications:

Cardiac exams in a single heartbeat

Whole brain imaging in less than a second

Low dose, radiation scans, whole organ diagnosis and follow-up for oncology patients

Detailed bone imaging, even for patients with metal implants

Sedation-free and low dose radiation scans for pediatric patients

This life changing scanner allows AdventHealth to pursue Chest Pain Center and Primary Stoke Center Certifications, further elevating Emergency Department care in our community.