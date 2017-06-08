Press release:

6th Annual Carolina Brotherhood Ride Cycling across NC and SC to support those lost in the Line of Duty

What: AFD and AFD with other public safety cyclists from the Carolinas will conduct their annual Carolina Brotherhood Ride

Load out Day: Sunday June 11, 2017 at 9:00am – Riders meet up at Charlotte Fire Training Academy, pack, load up and drive to starting point (Smithfield NC) – Media Availability

Ride Dates: Ride begins Monday morning June 12th in Smithfield NC and ends Sunday afternoon June 18, 2017 in Beaufort SC with stops along the way (listed in detail on next page).

The Carolina Brotherhood Ride is an annual cycling event made up of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel from the Carolinas (both North and South Carolina). They ride in the name of our fallen brothers and sisters from the Carolinas. This year they pedaling 625 miles from Smithfield NC to Beaufort SC over a 6 day period to provide emotional and financial support for the families of those Carolina heroes who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The 2017 ride will honor our Brothers and Sisters lost in the line of duty in 2015. This year they ride for 19 public safety heroes (10 firefighters, 8 law enforcement and 1 EMS). A special note this year, 3 of the 19 they are riding for are Police Canines who were killed in the line of duty. The riders build awareness and appreciation of the sacrifice these extraordinary individuals have made, and seek to honor their memory.

AFD members include: Rich Rauschenbach, Mike Webb, Chris Holroyd, Landon Davis, Jay Bettencourt, Mark Jameson, Ross Parkinson

APD member: Ann Fowler