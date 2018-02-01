Press release from the Asheville Fire Department:

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Fire Department is now accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, which will start March 2. The academy lasts nine consecutive weeks, consisting of three-hour classes held on Wednesday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with an additional day for graduation. Please visit the Asheville Fire Department website to learn more and to apply for the Citizen Academy here.

The Citizens Fire Academy teaches adult residents 18 years and older about the philosophy, policies and guiding principles of the Asheville Fire Department and its services to the community. It gives residents an inside look at the challenges firefighters face daily. Residents also have an opportunity to offer comments, ideas and solutions. The academy consists of basic classroom instruction, presentations and demonstrations on topics such as the history of the AFD, Fire Marshal’s Office functions, fire prevention methods, hazardous materials mitigation, rescue operations, ladder operations, engine operations and an opportunity to ride on a fire truck.

The Citizens Fire Academy is designed to:

Increase public awareness of fire department responsibilities and operations.

Build a stronger relationship between the community and the Asheville Fire Department.

Provide the public the opportunity for feedback and suggestions.

Increase community support and awareness about the Asheville Fire Department operations through education and exchanging of ideas.

Create responsible, well-informed citizens who influence public opinion on the Asheville Fire Department operations, practices, and services.

Applications are now open. For more information, contact Kelly Hinz at khinz@ashevillenc.gov.