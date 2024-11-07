Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:
Enclosed, please find the Agenda for the Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency Board meeting to be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2024, at 4:00pm in the meeting room located at the Buncombe County Permit Office at 30 Valley Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
This meeting will be live streamed via Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/abair1124. The board meeting documents will be available on the Engage Buncombe site at https://engage.buncombecounty.org/s8486. The meeting will be recorded and can be viewed later.
A reception will be held from 3:30 to 4:00 pm prior to the board meeting to recognize Dr. Evan Couzo for his service to the agency. The recognition will take place at 4:00 pm at the beginning of the Board Meeting. All Board Members, Advisory Committee Members, and others are welcome to attend the reception.
ASHEVILLE-BUNCOMBE AIR QUALITY AGENCY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TENTATIVE AGENDA
NOVEMBER 14, 2024 BOARD MEETING
- Public Comment Protocol Announcement
- Adjustment and Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of minutes from September 10, 2024
4. Special Presentation:
A. Recognition of Dr. Evan Couzo for four years of service to the Asheville- Buncombe Air Quality Agency
- Unfinished Business:
None
- Director’s Report:
- Tropical Storm Helene Preparations, Response, Recovery Update
- Preliminary meetings with DAQ about monitoring network in preparation for
Helene
- Staff check ins, emergency closure, staff reassignments, hiring freeze
- EPA Response
- Disaster Recovery Act of 2024-NC GA Session Law 2024-51 (permit fees and
open burning associated with Helene)
- Facility notifications and permit modifications
- Air Curtain Incinerators and Open Burning Requirements
- Communications to Residents (open burning, demolition and asbestos
permit requirements, monitoring and dust concerns, indoor air and flood
clean up) and Permitted Facilities
- Monitoring Update
- Monitoring site assessments and restarts, temporary monitors to assist with Helene response
- Ozone season wrap up
- Agency Vehicle Replacement Update
- Update on Upcoming City Appointed Board Vacancy
- FY24 Budget Update
- New Business:
None
- Other Business:
A. B. C.
1. 2.
Legal Counsel Report Advisory Committee Report Calendar
2025 Board Meeting Schedule
Next meeting TBD (New board member appointment scheduled for Asheville City Council Agenda Tuesday, January 14)
D. Announcements
9. Public Comment
10. Adjournment
