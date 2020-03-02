Press release from the WNC Regional Air Quality Board:
Enclosed, please find the Agenda for the WNCRAQA board meeting to be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 to begin at 3:00pm in the meeting room located at the Buncombe County Permit Office at 30 Valley Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
WNCRAQA BOARD OF DIRECTORS TENTATIVE AGENDA
March 9, 2020 BOARD MEETING
Public Comment Protocol Announcement
Adjustment and approval of agenda
Executive Session
Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of minutes from January 13, 2020
V. Unfinished Business:
A. Recruitment Process for Permanent Air Quality Director Position
VI. Director’ s Report:
FY 2021 Budget Discussion
Odor Rule Presentation
Permitting Update
Monitoring Update
Air Quality and Environmental Control Update
Facility Permit Modifications
Facility Name
Type of Facility
Facility Classification
Location
Changes from Existing Permit
Mill Tek Toll Grinders, LLC
Mineral Product Grinding Facility
Small
Spiral Road, Arden
Drill Green, LLC. Name and ownership change.
Southern
Concrete Weaverville
Ready-mix Concrete Facility
Small
Ollie Weaver Road, Weaverville
Replace silo baghouses and scale baghouse.
G. NewFacilityOperatingPermit
VII. New Business:
A. Legal Counsel Report
VIII. Other Business:
Advisory Committee Status
Calendar
Special Meetings (Director Recruitment):
Monday March 16, 2020: 10:00 to 12:00 pm
Telephone/Skype interviews (200 College Street)
Monday March 23, 2020: 1:00 to 4:00 pm onsite interviews
Next regular scheduled meeting is May 11, 2020
Announcements
Facility Name
Type of Facility
Facility Classification
Location
Proposed Equipment
GE Aviation Asheville
Ceramic Matrix Composite Aircraft Engine Parts Manufacturing Facility
Small
Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville
Ceramic matric composite (CMC) production, spray- painting booth and miscellaneous material use.
IX. Public Comment
X. Adjournment
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.