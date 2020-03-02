Press release from the WNC Regional Air Quality Board:

Enclosed, please find the Agenda for the WNCRAQA board meeting to be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 to begin at 3:00pm in the meeting room located at the Buncombe County Permit Office at 30 Valley Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

WNCRAQA BOARD OF DIRECTORS TENTATIVE AGENDA

March 9, 2020 BOARD MEETING

Public Comment Protocol Announcement

Adjustment and approval of agenda

Executive Session

Consent Agenda:

A. Approval of minutes from January 13, 2020

V. Unfinished Business:

A. Recruitment Process for Permanent Air Quality Director Position

VI. Director’ s Report:

FY 2021 Budget Discussion

Odor Rule Presentation

Permitting Update

Monitoring Update

Air Quality and Environmental Control Update

Facility Permit Modifications

Facility Name

Type of Facility

Facility Classification

Location

Changes from Existing Permit

Mill Tek Toll Grinders, LLC

Mineral Product Grinding Facility

Small

Spiral Road, Arden

Drill Green, LLC. Name and ownership change.

Southern

Concrete Weaverville

Ready-mix Concrete Facility

Small

Ollie Weaver Road, Weaverville

Replace silo baghouses and scale baghouse.

G. NewFacilityOperatingPermit

VII. New Business:

A. Legal Counsel Report

VIII. Other Business:

Advisory Committee Status

Calendar

Special Meetings (Director Recruitment):

Monday March 16, 2020: 10:00 to 12:00 pm

Telephone/Skype interviews (200 College Street)

Monday March 23, 2020: 1:00 to 4:00 pm onsite interviews

Next regular scheduled meeting is May 11, 2020

Announcements

GE Aviation Asheville

Ceramic Matrix Composite Aircraft Engine Parts Manufacturing Facility

Small

Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville

Ceramic matric composite (CMC) production, spray- painting booth and miscellaneous material use.

IX. Public Comment

X. Adjournment