Press release from AIGA Asheville:

Asheville becomes the 75th chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts, or more commonly referred to as “AIGA”. AIGA is the largest member organization for design, made up of graphic designers, photographers, printers, illustrators, typographers, and writers, as well as design students, and enthusiasts from all backgrounds and experience levels across the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce Asheville as being inducted as the newest chapter of such a long standing, and highly regarded organization. Our AIGA members adhere to principles of integrity that demonstrate respect for the profession of design, for colleagues, for clients, for audiences or consumers, and for society as a whole”, says AIGA President, Reggie Tidwell, “And, we could not have picked a better speaker for our inaugural event. Ashleigh Axios is beautifully aligned with AIGA Asheville’s charge to use design as a tool to build community.”

Ashleigh is an AIGA national board member, the co-creator of DotGovDesign—an initiative connecting and empowering government designers, and an advocate for design’s ability to break barriers and create positive social change. Axios led Automattic’s in-house creative agency for marketing, communications, and brand identity solutions. Prior to her role at Automattic, Axios served as the creative director and a digital strategist at the Obama White House.

Ashleigh’s engaging presentation, “Still Hopey, Changey”, is a behind-the-scenes look at a presidency full of complete sentences, responsible tweets, and — you know, values. Ashleigh will bring back all of the feels as she shares how 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue led by design during the Obama administration and, as Design Exponent at Automattic, her insights on ethics in technology, the shifting roles of designers and their impact on business organizations, and design strategies for dealing with ambiguity.

Tickets for Ashleigh Axios are $15 for members; $25 for non-members.

To learn more about AIGA Asheville, Ashleigh Axios, and to purchase tickets visit asheville.aiga.org. The event takes place at the beautiful Diana Wortham Theatre beginning with light hors d’oeuvres at 6pm followed by Ashleigh speaking at 7pm.

About AIGA

AIGA advances design as a professional craft, strategic advantage and vital cultural force. As the largest community of design advocates, we bring together practitioners, enthusiasts, and patrons to amplify the voice of design and create the vision for a collective future. We define global standards and ethical practices, guide design education, enhance professional development, and make powerful tools and resources accessible to all.