Press release:

The Air Horn Orchestra, a world record-holding protest against HB2 which held weekly “performances” outside the Governor’s Mansion for nearly eight months in 2016, will return on Thursday for a one-night-only engagement opposing the so-called “compromise” on HB2. The repeal leaves much of the discriminatory law in place.

Based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s support for this disappointing legislation — which continues to ban local nondiscrimination ordinances, and leaves the anti-worker provisions of HB2 in place — the Air Horn Orchestra will return to the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening.

“We created the Air Horn Orchestra almost exactly a year ago to protest state-sponsored discrimination against the LGBT community,” said Tina Haver Currin. “Unfortunately, it seems Gov. Cooper needs a loud reminder of what he was elected to do — fully repeal HB2, instead of supporting a watered-down ‘compromise’ which leaves much of HB2 in place.”

WHAT: The Air Horn Orchestra returns to the NC Governor’s Mansion

WHO: Anti-HB2 protesters who held weekly air horn “performances” in 2016

WHEN: Thursday, March 30 at 6:00pm

WHERE: NC Governor’s Mansion, 200 N. Blount Street

Although it is currently unknown whether the so-called HB2 “compromise” will pass, Gov. Cooper has expressed his support for the legislation. Several progressive groups have already come out against it, including Equality NC and the NC NAACP.