Beginning Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 due to dry conditions, there is no burning in Buncombe County. This is effective until further notice.

Saturday, September 28, 2019, is a code green air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For more information contact:

WNC Regional Air Quality Agency

828-250-6777